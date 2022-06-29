CHSL spring honors for Mountaineers

A number of Clarkston Everest Collegiate student-athletes were received Catholic High School League Spring Honors.

For golf, Remy Stalcup, Parker Stalcup and Will Pennanen were named All-Catholic; and Johnny Nedwick was named All-Academic.

For soccer, Caroline Cross and Scarlett Hamilton were named All-Catholic; James was named All-League; and Avery Herrgott was named All-Academic.

For baseball, Johnny Nedwick was named All-Catholic; Sawyer Arbogast, Nathaniel Beggs and Joseph Thibodeau were named All-League; and Nathaniel Beggs was named All-Academic.

For tennis, Molly Burgess and Andrea Gonzalo were named All-League; and Lucia De Nigris was named All-Academic.

For track and field, John Morrison, Antonio Santoro, Kevin Cronin, Charles Reichert, Gavin Ryeson, Michael Wojciechowski, Sawyer Arbogast, Joseph Morrison, Dominic Engle, Zachary Felix, Jacob Jackson, Ravi Iyer, Kathleen Thibodeau, Madelyn Krappmann, Stephanie Suran, Jessie Burn, Erin Carr, Erin Booms, Sally McGrath were named All-Catholic; James Nedwick and Noah Arbogast were named All-League; and Sawyer Arbogast and Emily Callaghan were named All-Academic.