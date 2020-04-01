Church food distribution

Food distribution at First Congregational Church of Clarkston is continuing despite the Coronavirus.

Over the past three years, the church has provided free food to seniors and anyone in need on the second Saturday of every month. Because of the current situation, the church is arranging more times for people to receive help.

“We are committed to helping people,” stated Pastor Tim Chappell. “We have two very active local missions. Kids’ Kloset provides clothing, diapers, formula, and more to families with children, and our Free Food Ministry for anyone in need.”

For more information, contact the church at 248-394-0200 or fcclarkston@gmail.com.