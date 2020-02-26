Churches contribute to community

Third in a series about families in need in Clarkston and how groups and individuals come to their aid

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

When it comes to Clarkston community groups going above and beyond to help those in need, churches and religious organizations are certainly on that list.

Area churches serve individuals and families in all economic brackets and want the community to know about the help and services they offer.

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, along with the Sashabaw Presbyterian Church, is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser on March 1 from 1-3 p.m. to benefit Lighthouse of Clarkston’s food pantry. The event will raise money to fight hunger and awareness about needs in Clarkston. A $15 cost per person covers lunch and the first 70 tickets sold get a hand-crafted bowl donated by Orion Art Studio at Moose Tree.

“We are very excited to be collaborating with the Orion Art Studio,” said Abigail Wright, elder at Sashabaw Presbyterian Church. “They have created and donated beautiful bowls.”

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection is located at 6490 Clarkston Road.

Empty Bowls tickets can be purchased at Sashabaw Presbyterian Church, 5300 Maybee Road, Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This isn’t an ongoing service, but a one-time event,” said Resurrection parishioner Erica Gillette. “If we are successful this time, we will look at making it an annual event. We raise the funds and Lighthouse will distribute food in our community. Empty Bowls is a fundraiser that used to happen in Clarkston and does happen in several communities around us (Lake Orion, Oxford, Flint). We decided that it was a good time to start it up again, with the number of people who are food insecure.

“We are grateful for the people who have pledged to donate food for our event so that all of the money goes to Lighthouse. We suspect that there will be a few more donors, so a complete list will be released right before the event.”

Gillette’s husband, Jeff Gillette, is equally excited for Empty Bowls.

“This Empty Bowls fundraiser, in particular, is a great way for our community to come together and enjoy a meal and by doing so, put food in the pantry for those in need,” said Gillette. “Last year, we saw Michigan food pantries reach alarmingly low inventories because of how great the need was, especially during the UAW strike. We need to restock the shelves for those in need every day and in preparation for future economic hardships.”

“Empty Bowls is important because it helps to remind us that someone’s bowl is always empty,” added Jan Jones, elder at Sashabaw Presbyterian Church.

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection also provides opportunities to not just attend worship, but to be involved first-hand with community events, such as Impact Weekend, Little Libraries book donations (approximately 500 books donated to date), bake sales for Lighthouse of Clarkston, and events still to be determined.

“It’s a place to go when you need to feel like you are a part of something bigger than yourself,” Erica Gillette said.

When asked what makes the local community one to embrace, especially in tough times, she said it’s all about giving back.

“I believe the residents of Clarkston have a strong sense of pride for their community,” said Gillette. “It is not surprising that there are so many individuals and organizations who are trying to help when a need presents itself, because that is what neighbors do for one another.”

Community sponsors and supporters of the Empty Bowls fundraiser include Union Joints, Brioni’s, Leo’s on Sashabaw, Bread and Yolk, Great Harvest in Lake Orion, Booth, Patterson P.C. Attorneys at Law, and Spectrum Printing.

For more information or to obtain tickets, call 248-673-3469 or email sahabawpresbyterianchurch@gmail.com. Interested individuals can also contact the Rev. Laura Sias-Lee, Sashabaw Presbyterian Church, at 248-310-0792.

Check out next week for efforts by other groups to help neighbors in need.