CIDL celebrates start of summer with Summer Reading Kick-off

Kaylee Bildson gets to know one of the kittens from Four Paws Cat & K9 Rescue. Mother Nature provided the perfect day with sunshine and warm weather for the Clarkston Independence District Library’s Summer Reading Kick-off on Saturday. Children enjoyed many activities during the kick-off including an inflatable obstacle course, a petting zoo, face painting, bubble making and sidewalk chalk drawing. Summery treats included choices from the ice cream cart and snacks of chips and cookies. Visitors also enjoyed picking out free books to start their summer reading – provided by the Friends of the Clarkston Independence District Library. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price

Registration now open

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On Saturday, the Clarkston Independence District Library celebrated the beginning of summer with its annual Summer Reading Kick-off event to encourage both children and adults to sign up for their summer reading program: Color Our World.

Registration began last Monday on June 9 and already has hundreds of sign-ups across all levels.

The youth program is split into three sections: ages zero to five, kindergarten through fifth-grade and teens, while the adult program is the same across the board for all adults.

For the youth program, in order to complete the challenge, children have to read for 25 hours as well as complete all of the activities put in place.

They earn raffle tickets when they reach milestones throughout the challenge that they can then use to enter and potentially win a prize basket at the end of the summer. Prize baskets are themed and age-appropriate for each age group. Some prize baskets include baby sensory items, an axolotl themed basket, and a teen basket that includes a Nintendo Switch.

Children who register also receive a lanyard and buttons as they complete challenges.

The adult program works similarly with participants logging how many hours they read and completing various activities to explore some of the other things the library has to offer.

Raffle tickets are done digitally for the adults and people can use their tickets to enter to win over 20 themed prize baskets. Prizes for the adults include a popular Ninja Creamy basket, baskets for dog and cat lovers and more.

“We’re really thankful that we have such great sponsors. That’s the only reason we can provide such great prizes,” said Sissy Phillips, Head of Marketing and Engagement.

Across the board, the program is meant to encourage reading at all levels and also introduce patrons to some of the other events, programs and resources available at the library that maybe they didn’t know about before.

“As far as the adults, we know reading is a fundamental foundation for school, but for us, reading is a lifelong thing. Even beyond school, there’s always something new that you can explore and always stuff to keep up with, not just the classics or what you read in high school,” said David Silberman, Head of Adult Services. “One part of the challenge is we really encourage them to get out of their comfort zone a little bit. Try a new genre, try something you wouldn’t normally read, try something from a different culture. To really just push your own boundaries.”

For students, it’s about encouraging reading and helping prevent the dreaded “Summer Slide.”

“For kids, if they don’t practice math, reading, whatever, during the summer, their levels go down. Right now, the Michigan average of reading levels for fourth graders, competency is only at 24%. It’s a horrible, horrible number. Third grade is when kids take their state testing, and if they don’t pass their reading levels, they don’t get to go on to fourth grade,” said Stacia Serafin, Head of Youth and Teen Services. “It’s so extremely low that any summer reading challenge, whether it’s here or anywhere, is so valuable because kids, it doesn’t force, but it makes them excited about reading and want to continue. And normally it does boost retention, but also sometimes it helps them grow past the grade they’re going into.”

Throughout the summer, the CIDL is hosting a wide range of activities which can be found under the Event tab on the library website. Library staff notes that most of the events do require registration, so be sure to sign up online before attending.

Some events coming up include the 3rd Annual 3D Printed Pinewood Derby which will take place on Aug. 23. Everyone ages 12 and up are encouraged to participate by registering for and attending one of the following program events to create their own derby car: June 20, June 27, July 11 or July 18. Additionally, the Game Tank Program, which allows participants to create their own board game during one of three program events (July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2). At the August Family Game Night, they will showcase their creations, and visitors can vote for their favorite and winning game will be recreated using the library’s Tech Toys.

There are a number of youth events to look forward to including Read to Paws on July 12 and inclusive dance parties.

Make sure to check the Monday calendar as well, as several Monday’s throughout the summer the library is featuring family friendly entertainment like jugglers, magicians, Michigan’s Moana and more.

The CIDL utilizes the app BeanStack which is available in the app store as well as online. Visit cidlibrary.org for a direct link to their BeanStack page to register for the summer reading program.

Program runs June 9 to Aug. 14.