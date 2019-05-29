City budget public hearing, 6-10-19

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

United Methodist Church

6600 Waldon Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

Public Hearing

Monday, June 10, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.

The City of the Village of Clarkston will have a Public Hearing for the 2019-2020 City Budget during our regular City Council Meeting at 7 PM on Monday June 10, 2019.

A draft copy will be available on our web site www.villageofclarkston.org or in our office after May 30, 2019.

Anyone planning to attend the meeting who has need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Staff will be pleased to make the necessary arrangements.

Sandy Miller

City Clerk