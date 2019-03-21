City Council, 2-11-19

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

02 11 2019 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:47 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Mayor Haven, Avery, Detkowski, Kneisc, Marsh, Reynolds, Wylie, All Present.

Approval of Agenda: Motion by Haven, Supported by Reynolds to approve the agenda with the removal of liaison to Zoning Board of Appeals. Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Marsh to approve the Treasurers Report ending 01 31 2019 along with minutes of 12 17 18, 12 10 18. Remove 01 14 2019 minutes from consent agenda. Motion Carried.

Resolution by Wylie, Seconded by Detkowski, for Carlisle Wortman to write a grant application a MDNR grant for Depot Park not to exceed $6,000.00. ($5,000.00 paid to Carlisle Wortman for MDNR Grant Application and $1,000. For promoting a fundraising campaign.) ($3,000.00 from each account # 401 265 728.000 and 236 264 757.000). Roll Call: Avery, Detkowski, Kneisc, Haven, Marsh, Reynolds, Wylie. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Wylie, Supported by Detkowski to adjourn at 7:59 PM. Motion Carried. For the complete minutes please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248-625-1559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org