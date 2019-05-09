City Council, 3-25-19

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

03 25 2019 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Mayor Haven, Marsh, Reynolds, Wylie, Avery, Present. Kneisc, Detkowski Absent.

Approval of Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Marsh to approve the agenda. All Yes, Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Wylie Seconded by Avery to approve the Treasurer Report ending 02 28 2019 and Minutes 02 25 2019 and changes to 03 11 2019. All Yes, Motion Carried.

Presentation & Discussion on the details of the proposed City Hall /DPW building expansion and renovation, with a not to exceed budget of $300,000.00. Council asked City Manager Jonathan Smith to return to the April 8th meeting to present the financial proposal.

Resolution by Wylie Seconded by Avery for Carlisle Wortman to submit a MDNR Grant Application for the development of ADA accessible pathways in Depot Park. Eric Haven read the grant resolution in it’s entirety. Roll Call: Avery, Wylie, Reynolds, Marsh, Mayor Haven. All Yes. Detkowski, Kneisc Absent. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Wylie Seconded by Haven for the Clarkston Optimists Club to place flags in near the road Right of Way, City Wide where it does not infringe on potential parking, 6 times a year for three days each, for one year. Subscribers would pay $40.00 per flag for the year. Mayor Haven, Marsh, Reynolds, Wylie, Yes. Avery NO. Motion Carried.

Discussion of City of the Village Industrial Waste Charges. There was an audit and the City may owe the Township $15,232.00. Tom Ryan will review the contract after which this matter will return to Council. Discussion of the Sewer Assessment. There was an audit and the Township claims the City may owe the Township $27,492.00. Tom Ryan will review the contract after which this matter will return to Council.

Resolution by Wylie, Seconded by Marsh to purchase a bronze dog in the amount of $3,050. This is a tribute to James and Gini Schultz for many years of service to the City. Roll Call: Avery, Haven, Marsh, Reynolds, Wylie. Yes. Detkowski, Kneisc. Absent. Resolution is Adopted.

Resolution by Reynolds Seconded by Avery to be paid $1,000.00 to HRC for the creation and submission of a Transportation Economic Development Fund Category B Small City Grant Application for years 2019 and 2020. Roll Call: Marsh, Wylie, Reynolds, Avery, Mayor Haven, Yes. Detkowski, Kneisc, Absent. Resolution is Adopted.

Resolution by Wylie Seconded by Marsh to approve the Clarkston Mill Pond Association for both the Canada Goose Egg and Nest Destruction and Round Up/Translocation program. This program complies with MDNR, and for a period of 5 years 2019 thru 2023. Roll Call: Avery, Wylie, Reynolds, Marsh, Haven, Yes. Detkowski, Kneisc, Absent. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Haven Seconded by Reynolds to adjourn at 9:37 PM. All Yes, Motion Carried.