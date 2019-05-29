City Council, 4-8-19

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL
REGULAR MEETING MINUTES 04 08 2019 MINUTES
- Call to Order at 7:00 PM.
- Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call: Mayor Haven, Reynolds, Marsh, Kneisc, Avery. Present. Detkowski, Wylie, Absent.
- Approval of Agenda: Motion by Avery, Seconded by Marsh to approve the agenda. All Yes, Motion Carried.
- FYI: April is Fair Housing Month in The City of Clarkston as well as Oakland County. April is also Child Abuse Prevention Month. This is a nationwide campaign, using blue pinwheels to remind us we should support Clarkston youth. Contact CAYA at 248-623-4313 for any questions you may have.
- Public Comments: Chet Pardee spoke regarding the City’s Capitol Improvement plan, Rich Little replied.
- Consent Agenda: Motion by Marsh Seconded by Reynolds to approve the Treasurer Report ending 03 31 2019 and Minutes 03 25 2019 and 03 11 2019. All Yes, Motion Carried.
- City Manager Report 04 08 2019.The Township has requested that the Sidewalk from the City limit to Brioni Cafe be put out for bid again.
- First Read: Fireworks Ordinance to modify and reduce the days and time when the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks is lawful, repeal conflicting ordinances and prescribe a penalty for violations.
- Resolution by Marsh Seconded by Avery for 2019 MDOT Transportation Economic Development Category B Program in the amount of $88,341.25 to resurface Miller Road from Holcomb to M-15. Roll Call: Haven, Marsh, Reynolds, Avery, Kneisc. Yes. Detkowski, Wylie. Absent. Resolution is Adopted.
- Resolution by Avery Seconded by Kneisc for 2020 MDOT Transportation Economic Development Category B Program to resurface Waldon Road in the amount of $42,050.00 approximately 150 Feet near Main Street. Roll Call: Haven, Kneisc, Avery, Marsh, Yes. Reynolds No. Detkowski, Wylie, Absent. Resolution is Adopted.
- Resolution by Marsh Seconded by Avery to approve the City Hall and DPW renovation and expansion. WHEREAS, the City of the Village of Clarkston recognizes that the current City Hall/DPW Building is deficient in the following ways: 1. The building roofing is leaking, the rear wall has significant deterioration and much of the building is in poor condition. 2. The front counter area is not ADA compliant and offers no security. 3. There are no private offices or meeting space. 4. The Fire Marshall’s maximum occupancy of the building is often violated when large meetings are held, requiring offsite venues. 5. The building restrooms are not ADA compliant and there are no public restrooms for park-goers after business hours, requiring the City to rent porta John’s at a cost of $200.00 per month. 6. Many of the City’s historical records and much of the DPW equipment is inconveniently stored offsite due to space limitations, costing the City $700.00 per month (which would increase to $1,200.00-$1,400.00 per month if forced to move to another location), and; WHEREAS, the City of the Village of Clarkston has contracted local designer Jerry Carter (Total Environmental Designs, LLC.) to prepare construction drawings for the improvements needed to address and resolve the above deficiencies, and; WHEREAS, the completed Construction Drawings have been reviewed and approved by the Historic District Commission, The City Planning Commission, and the City Building Official, and; WHEREAS, local builder Sam Moraco (MLC Building) shall act as the Construction Manager and City Manager Jonathan Smith shall act as the overall Project Manager with a not-to-exceed budget of $300,000.00, and; WHEREAS, The City of the Village of Clarkston will treat this as a “Community Project”, where Clarkston High School students and local contractors will participate at reduced costs and bids shall be exempt from competitive bidding (Ord. 30.17), and; WHEREAS, The City of the Village of Clarkston will fund the project by borrowing $200,000.00 at 1.0% interest from the City Water Fund (current balance of $355,306.00) and $100,000.00 at 1.0% interest from the City Sewer Fund (current balance $201,469.00) to be repaid in 15 annual payments of $14,424.76 and $7,212.38 respectively, per the attached repayment schedules, and; WHEREAS, The City of the Village of Clarkston recognizes that over the 15 year life of the loans, a total of $24,557.01 in interest will be paid, and; WHEREAS, The City of the Village of Clarkston recognizes that the annual loan payments of $14,424.76 and $7,212.38 represent an annual budget increase of $10,837.00, and; WHEREAS, the project scope shall include the complete construction and finishing of the building as specified in the Construction drawings, regrading and the asphalt approach (known as phase “0”), and; WHEREAS, the Independence Township Building Department shall conduct all building and mechanical inspections ensuring the construction is consistent with all applicable building codes, including the Michigan Building Code, the Michigan rehab Code (R408,30561 and R410.6) and the ANSI Standard for Accessible and Useable Buildings (ICC A117.1-2009 Chapters 3, 4 and 6) and; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes the City Manager to proceed with the construction and renovation of the City Hall / DPW Building as specified in the Construction Drawings with a not-to-exceed budget of $300,000.00 to be funded by loans from the City Water Fund and the City Sewer Fund to be repaid in 15 annual payments of $14,424.76 and $7,212.38 respectively. Roll Call: Avery, Haven, Kneisc, Marsh, Reynolds. All Yes. Detkowski, Wylie, Absent. Resolution is Adopted.
- Motion by Avery Seconded by Reynolds to accept the resignation of Rick Detkowski from Council. Thank You Rick for all your work. All Yes, Motion Carried. 14. Motion by Reynolds Seconded by Marsh to adjourn at 9:18 PM. All Yes, Motion Carried. Respectfully Submitted, Sandy Miller, City Clerk