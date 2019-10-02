City Council, 8-26-19

City Council Regular Meeting

08/26/2019 Final Minutes

Call To Order

7:00pm By Mayor Haven

Pledge Of Allegiance Roll Call

Mayor Haven, Avery, Catallo, Kneisc, Reynolds-Present. Marsh, Wylie – Absent

Approval Of Agenda – Motion

Motion by Avery Seconded by Reynolds to approve Agenda. All Yes. Motion Carried

Public Comments:

Senator Rosemary Bayer introduced herself and spoke of the bill that would protect our drinking water, supporting investments in education, the change in Auto insurance and plan to fix the roads.

Scott Reynolds stated that the Parking Committee met and there will be a revised proposal in the coming weeks.

Sheriff Report July 2019 City Manager Report

Including a report on the City Hall Construction costs to date.

Motion -Acceptance Of The Consent Agenda As Presented

Motion to accept by Reynolds seconded by Kneisc To approve Consent Agenda with an added 10c to the 7/22/2019 Agenda as a Motion from David Marsh Seconded by Wylie to reconsider the vote on paid parking in the Depot Lot. All Yes. Motion carried.

Old Business:

None

New Business

10.a. Resolution: Clarkston Cultural Arts Gazebo Rental Fee Resolved by Kneisc Seconded by Reynolds to refund $375 in Gazebo Rental fees to the Clarkston Cultural Arts for Harmony in the Park. This amount represents a 75% reduction for “501c3” organizations, as previously approved by Council. Roll Call: Kneisc, Avery, Haven, Reynolds, Catalio – Yes. Marsh, Wylie -Absent. Resolution Adopted.

10.b. Discussion: Clarkston-Independence Sewer Agreement Council discussed the memo from Tom Ryan regarding the current Sewer agreement between lndependence Twp and the City of Clarkston. Council recommended the City and the Township Representatives meet to discuss.

Adjourn

Motion by Kneisc Seconded by Reynolds to Adjourn at 8:17pm. All yes Motion Carried

Respectfiilly Submitted by

Jennifer Speagle, City Clerk.