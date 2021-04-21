City council decisions

At the April 12 Clarkston City Council meeting, council reviewed three alternatives recommended by City Planner Carlisle Wortman for short-term rentals in the city, ultimately voting to direct the Clarkston Planning Commission to prepare an ordinance that allows short-term rentals in the Village Commercial district, but not in residential districts.

The planning commission will also be responsible for defining short-term vs. long-term rentals as well as holding a public hearing on the subject.

Council then voted to accept the planning commission’s recommendation to extend the closure of E. Church at Main Street until July 7 (with the Honcho tent coming down the first week of May) and extend the current suspension of paid parking and parking enforcement until July 13.