City council decisions

At the April 12 Clarkston City Council meeting, council reviewed three alternatives recommended by City Planner Carlisle Wortman for short-term rentals in the city, ultimately voting to direct the Clarkston Planning Commission to prepare an ordinance that allows short-term rentals in the Village Commercial district, but not in residential districts.
The planning commission will also be responsible for defining short-term vs. long-term rentals as well as holding a public hearing on the subject.
Council then voted to accept the planning commission’s recommendation to extend the closure of E. Church at Main Street until July 7 (with the Honcho tent coming down the first week of May) and extend the current suspension of paid parking and parking enforcement until July 13.
At the April 12 Clarkston City Council meeting, council reviewed three alternatives recommended by City Planner Carlisle Wortman for short-term rentals in the city, ultimately voting to direct the Clarkston Planning Commission to prepare an ordinance that allows short-term rentals in the Village Commercial district, but not in residential districts.