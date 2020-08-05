City hall construction

Work has begun on the new City Hall driveway and parking area. The city offices and DPW functions will remain open during the work and no road closures are anticipated.
To access City Hall during this work, use the front sidewalk as indicated by the construction cones and yellow caution tape. Refrain from cutting through the driveway area which could be dangerous during the construction.
