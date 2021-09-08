City hall vandalism

The new Clarkston City Hall public restroom was vandalized on Saturday, August 28, at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Among the damaged items was the sink being ripped off the wall.

“We are reviewing security camera footage and working with the Oakland County Sheriff to charge the individuals responsible,” said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact Smith at smithj@villageofclarkston.org or Detective Jeff Buchmann at 248-620-4968.