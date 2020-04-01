City meeting online

The April 13 Clarkston City Council meeting will be a videoconference. The meeting will be open to the public to attend through their phone or computer – check VillageofClarkston.org.

The governor’s Executive Order 2020-15 changed the Open Meetings Act to allow public bodies to conduct meetings electronically, with public participation, through April 15. Electronic public meetings must ensure two-way communication for members and the public to hear and address each other; provide adequate public notice; permit participants to record or broadcast the public meeting; and allow participants to address the public body during public comment.