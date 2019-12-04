Clarkston Planning Commission voted 3-0 at Monday’s meeting to forward their final two parking recommendations to City Council.

One was to eliminate the city parking deferment ordinance because it has not been enforced in more than 20 years and the city attorney advised against enforcing it for new businesses due to the risk of legal action, said Rich Little, Planning Commission chair.

Instead, new businesses should include a parking plan with their site plan, Little said.

The committee also recommended seeking bids to widen Buffalo Street between Church and Waldon, allowing parking on one side of Buffalo while increasing safety. Cost estimate by the city engineer was $25,476.

The Parking Management Committee was formed by the Planning Commission this past January. In July, the committee offered seven parking recommendations and City Council approved one, additional handicapped parking space.

The council asked the committee to evaluate resident-only permit parking for all east city streets, and three-hour posted parking for all on-street parking in the city. The committee discussed the issues and did not pursue them, Little said.

– Phil Custodio