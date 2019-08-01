City truck repairs

Clarkston City Council approved $1,030 to repair and replace the front suspension on the city’s Ford 5500 dump truck, including new front tires.

The cost came in above the $1,000 maximum allowed for emergency repairs without prior council approval.

“It was critical the repairs be completed this week as we rely on this truck every day,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith at the July 22 City Council meeting.

Hearing a “funny rattling” in the truck, they took the vehicle to AC Tire for evaluation and repair, Smith said.

“They could start on it or send it back. It was just over $1,000, so I decided, let’s just do it. Am I apologizing for it now, I guess I am,” he said.