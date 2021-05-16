Clancy Thompson, 90

Clancy J. Thompson, of Clarkston, finished his earthly race on May 11, 2021 at the age of 90, and sprinted into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

His family grieves deeply at the loss of a great husband of 71 years to Doris Thompson, a loving father of Brian (Marge) Thompson, Mark (Beverly) Thompson, and Steven (Jessica) Thompson, a proud grandpa of 18 and great-grandpa of 16. They rejoice over his faithful life and that he is now with Jesus.

Clancy and his wife Doris gave their lives in service of their Lord. Both feeling called as missionaries since childhood, they served over 25 years on the mission field in Brazil. Clancy also pastored the Clarkston Free Methodist Church (now Waypoint Church) for 15 years before returning to Brazil. While in Brazil a second time, Clancy served as area director for Latin America.

In 1997, Clancy became Global Director for Free Methodist Missions, headquartered in Indianapolis. They retired in Clarkston to be near family in 2000.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Waypoint Church. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with visiting at the church at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please leave memorial contributions to Free Methodist World Missions (770 N. High School Road, Indianapolis, Ind., 46214, ATTN: Clancy Thompson Memorial).

