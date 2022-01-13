Clark Morgan, Jr., 90

Clark J. Morgan, Jr., of Waterford, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022 at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by his wife Margaret “Peggy,” his daughter Susan Garant and siblings Wayne (late Betty) Morgan, Manley Morgan, and Elaine Hotchkiss.

Grandpa of Holly. Brother of Larry (Linda) Morgan, Calvin (Beth) Morgan, and Onalee (late Gary) Stonerock. Special uncle of Julie Blower.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Clark owned and operated Keasey Electric with his wife.

Clark was proud to serve in the United States Army.

Visitation is Sunday, January 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Private Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.