Clarkston advances to the Regional Final

CHS caps season threepeat over Lake Orion 7-2

By Jack Leech

Contributor to the Clarkston News

The toughest of all rivalries in any high school sport are the ones fostered over many years between neighboring school districts.

In hockey, the ongoing competition between Clarkston and Lake Orion goes back over thirty years.

Over the years each club has traded victory and defeat, but the MHSAA Region 4 Semifinal, at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, was to be claimed by Clarkston, which featured a total of 50 shots poured on the Dragon’s sophomore netminder, Jagger Kimber.

Between the pipes at the other end was senior Calum Hartner, who turned away 12 Dragon shots.

Clarkston came out with significant pressure in the opening period and with 15:35 remaining, George Walker put the Wolves on the board with a blast from the top of the faceoff circle, over the shoulder of Kimber.

Physical battles along the boards characterized play throughout, but at 10:17 left, Trey Damien added an unassisted low shot blast to take the Wolves up by two goals.

A little over three minutes later, Ryan Wilford and Vinny Giannini teamed up to feed a slot pass to Kyle Lynch for the Wolves third talley.

Less than a minute later, Gavin Anderson took a pass off the wing from Finn Mooney to add goal number four for Clarkston, who took the four goal lead into the locker room.

Down by four goals, the young Dragons team came out in the second stanza determined to get back in the game.

Just past halfway through the second, Dragon forward, Kyle Conely passed a breakaway head man to Ethan Natavio, who broke in alone and fired a high hard shot over the shoulder of Hartner, to get Lake Orion on the board.

Physical play continued to punctuate the period with Clarkston drawing two minor penalties and giving the Dragons a power play opportunity. As has been the case all season, the Wolves penalty killing unit was flawless, not allowing any Lake Orion shots on goal, during the two man shortage.

Clarkston carried the shot spread 11-5 during the period, despite Lake Orion maintaining considerable pressure on the Clarkston net.

Coming out in the third, Clarkston got into penalty trouble early and Dragon senior, Jack Sullivan, jumped on a turnover in front of Hartner and blasted a low shot to score, closing the gap to two goals.

Dragon, Gavin Dopke was assessed a minor for tripping at 12:41 remaining.

It took the Wolves power play just 25 seconds for Gavin Anderson to intercept a pass in the Lake Orion zone and flipped a shot over the shoulder of the outstretched Kimber for the Wolves fifth goal.

CHS Head Coach Nathan Bryer continued to roll four forward lines which wore down Lake Orion’s bench.

With 4:23 left, junior defenseman, Ryan Wilford fired a point shot, beating Kimber along the ice, for their sixth goal.

Dragon Head Coach, Nick Badder pulled Kimber for an additional attacker, but Giannini, blocked a point shot, then slipped past the Lake Orion defender to guide the puck into the empty net, to cap the Wolves scoring at seven, to finish the game.

Outside the locker room, Coach Badder had this to say about his teams effort, “Obviously, that is a team (Clarkston) with experience, they played in the Final Four last year and returned a lot of guys. I think we had some nerves in the period and I like the way we responded in the second period. We were down two goals, at one point, we had a chance to get within one, but didn’t get that done. Jagger played great, he probably wants a couple of them back, he is just a sophomore and this is his first playoff.”

Meanwhile, Clarkston coaching staff spoke on the winning effort.

“I think in the first, we knew we had to get on them and get a quick start. In the second we got off our game a bit,” said Clarkston Assistant Coach Paul Bryer “We are looking for a back-to-back Regional Championship, the first time in the program.”

Clarkston will now face the Genesee Generals, a unified squad composed of players from Davison, Flushing, Goodrich and Swartz Creek.

Behind the bench is Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Hall of Famer, Doug Towler, who has coached high school hockey for over 32 years.

He is joined in the Hall by Clarkston’s own, Bryan Krygier, now retired from coaching.

Krygier took the Wolves to the MHSAA Division 1 Finals, in 2003, edged by Detroit Catholic Central, the D1 Top Ranked team in 2025.

The CHS Icers will next travel to the Crystal Fieldhouse in Burton to faceoff with the Generals for the Region 4 Championship. Game time is 4 p.m. on Feb 26.