Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce names Osmialowski as Executive Director

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Earlier this month, the Board of Directors for the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce officially named Emily Osmialowski as the new Executive Director.

Osmialowski has been serving as Interim Director since February.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the perseverance, initiative and attention to detail she brings to the role. Her passion for community growth and strong leadership is already making a difference, and we’re excited for what the future holds under her guidance,” the Chamber said in its announcement on social media on Sept. 2.

Osmialowski isn’t new to the area, before coming to the Chamber, she was working for Lighthouse and prior to that, graduated from Brandon High School.

“I grew up all around here so it’s really cool to come back and be able to work with the businesses that I grew up going to,” said Osmialowski. “It’s really allowed me to understand the importance of the local businesses that we’re working with. I think growing up going to these businesses, you get to know the people behind the businesses and you realize that when you go to the mom and pop shop or something along those lines, there’s a family behind that business. It’s helped me get closer to not only the businesses themselves but the family, the people behind those businesses.”

Osmialowski is one of three new faces at the Clarkston Chamber, including Membership Manager Haylie Heichel and Event Coordinator Alexandra Trieloff.

“Haylie Heichel, she’s our membership manager – her role with the Chamber is to connect with members, to get them to come to our events, to really work to showcase their businesses. She’s the one behind the scenes doing our social media, really just making sure that the members are getting the most out of their membership. So, she’s probably going to be the first person that people are connecting with when they reach out to the chamber,” said Osmialowski. “And we have our Event Coordinator, Alexandra Trieloff – she is our newest team member but she is the person who is helping put together all the behind the scenes things for our events.”

With an all new staff, the Chamber continues its mission to bring the community and businesses together and provide support and resources that can be utilized.

“We focus on highlighting our members and being their biggest cheerleaders. That’s our main goal is to really promote them and do all we can to cultivate those business opportunities and relationships,” Osmialowski said.

The next few months are busy for the Chamber with the Taste of Clarkston taking place on Sept. 28, Pumpkins & Pastures on Oct. 16 and the Holiday Market on Nov. 22.

Osmialowski added that this past year has been about getting to know the community, listening to members and figuring out the best way to serve them with the idea that next year, they can take what they’ve learned and offer more to members.

“We’re really excited for all of our upcoming events. We’re looking forward to bringing people together, supporting local businesses and continuing to make Clarkston a vibrant place to live and work,” Osmialowski said.

Those interested in joining the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce or want to provide feedback, the Chamber can be reached at 248-625-8055 or by email at info@clarkston.org.

“We would love to connect with them and get them involved and make sure we’re serving everyone to the best of our abilities,” said Osmialowski.