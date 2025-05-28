Clarkston Area Optimists honor first responders

Members of the Independence Township Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Independence Township substation stand with Firefighter/Paramedic Ron Bray (9th from left) and Detective Anthony Taliercio (10th from left) who were honored by the Clarkston Area Optimist Club for their dedication to serving the Clarkston community. Photo by Megan Kelley

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — At its weekly meeting on May 21, the Clarkston Area Optimist Club honored first responders from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office substation on Independence Township and the Independence Township Fire Department.

“It’s a special day for us because of our guests, the first responders of Clarkston; our firemen, our police officers. You know, we live in a beautiful community and you guys help keep it that way,” said Optimist Jim Evans. “We appreciate it. It’s a lot of training, a lot of putting up with stuff but we really appreciate it.”

The Optimists were joined by a number of members from both departments honoring all in attendance but highlighting two members specifically: Firefighter/Paramedic Ron Bray and Detective Anthony Taliercio.

Bray was introduced by Fire Chief Dave Piche.

Piche highlighted some of the projects and programs Bray has been involved in, including overseeing the maintenance and operations of all three fire stations within Independence Township, playing an instrumental role in revamping the department’s Class A uniforms, reorganizing their equipment and supply department, leading the oversight of the department’s first true command vehicle, helping create an awards program and acting as a key player in ongoing policy evolutions.

“Beyond hard work and professionalism, Ron brings something far more important: heart. Just ask anyone who attended last year’s fire department family Christmas party where Ron showed up in a full on Christmas lighted suit. He didn’t just light up the room, he lit up the faces of our firefighters families. That’s Ron in a nutshell, a dedicated professional and someone who brings joy, laughter and unity wherever he goes,” said Piche.

Bray thanked the optimist club for the award, Piche for his leadership over the years and his family for their support.

“Being a firefighter/paramedic isn’t just a job, it’s a calling. It means staying calm in chaos, trusting your training and relying on the person beside you. It demands courage, sacrifice and a commitment to serving others in their most vulnerable moments,” Bray said. “It didn’t join this profession for recognition, I joined because I wanted to make a difference and help people and be part of something bigger than myself.”

Taliercio was introduced by Sergeant Braddock.

Braddock began by giving a short background on Taliercio, who, before joining the force, had worked as a skilled trades machinist at a factory for over 18 years.

“Many are called but few are chosen but I think he was chosen from the Man Up Above to do this job and just to have the heart and the tenacity and I really appreciate you. He keeps these streets safe,” Braddock said.

Braddock went on to highlight some of Taliercio’s many accomplishments including several criminal cases and investigations that he worked on that lead to successful arrests that have made the community safer.

Braddock also noted instances where Taliercio’s relationships with citizens that lead to subjects turning themselves over to law enforcement.

“There was a home invasion and an assault and battery had occurred, and this subject had fled before deputies could arrive. He did bail from the vehicle and he ran off into the woods I believe. Detective Taliercio happened to be a part of that, (he) found out who it was and actually, he had had numerous encounters with that subject so he was familiar with him – I think your (Taliercio) generosity with citizens helps out and goes a long way. Because this guy, who broke into someone’s house, assaulted them, (a) high speed car chase, fled; he said he would not give up unless he talked to Detective Taliercio,” Braddock said.

Taliercio thanked the optimists for the award and expressed his love for the community.

“It’s an honor to be working here in Clarkston. The people here are just amazing. We all really enjoy working here because if we didn’t we would move on to a different substation,” Taliercio said.