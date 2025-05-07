Clarkston Area Youth Assistance celebrates students at Youth Recognition Ceremony

The Clarkston Area Youth Assistance honored 72 students last month for their contribution to the well being of the community. Photo by Megan Kelley
By Megan Kelley
Editor
mkelley@mihomepaper.com
INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On April 24, the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance honored 72 area students from young fives to 12th grade who have made a difference in the community through acts of kindness, volunteering, standing up for others, showing personal growth and more.
“Tonight, we gather to honor the light that students shine into the world. It’s a light that brings warmth, hope and connection. Each story we hear tonight reminds us that leadership doesn’t always look like standing at the front, it can be found in quiet acts of kindness and speaking up for a friend or simply showing up with integrity and heart,” said Staci Puzio, Director of Student Growth, Well-Being and Community Partnerships for Clarkston Community Schools.
The honorees, from young fives to 12th grade are:
Abel Abernathy
Olivia Abrams
Blake Adams
Penelope Alty
Toby Babcock
Levi Baldwin
Finn Berard
Quinn Bessert
Floyd Brown
Ollie Brown
Anna Carrick
Aubrey Caruso
Bianca Cavallini
Roselyn Chappell
Baila Chavez
Amelia Clay
Reese Dallman
Zahra Doolen
Bennett Engel
Collin Fields
Cairo Franklin
Aurora Gonzalvo
Rosie Geiger-Drumm
Edward Graves
Goldie Green
Benjamin Guzal
Sandra Hampton
Marissa Herkowitz
Mariel Herring
Zachary Hess
Olivia Hester
Eva Hines
Lauren Hood
Paige Hummel
Charlie Jones
Gavin Keiser
Edison Keith
Vienna Latorre
Drew Lozzi
Evan Luth
Alex Martin
Zayret Martinez-Zarrabal
Arrow Matzelle
Benjamin Mayo-Moyle
Aleena Miok
Noah Mudge
Ally Nguyen
Mark O’Daniel
Norah Okonewski
Kamden Olevenick
Stella Packard
Alyson Pardington
Christopher Pavlanto
Grayson Pentecost
Kennedi Pesko
Anna Marie Phillips
Sophia Pickens
Jason Powers
Dean Purdy
Hannah Quigley
Jaclyn Richardson
Lucas Roesner
Lilly Stambaugh
Jackson Stevens
Mason Strate
Austin Taylor
Thomas Vargas
Benjamin Vaughn
Sam Yerian
Yasmeen Yousef
Leyton Zerba