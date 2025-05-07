Clarkston Area Youth Assistance celebrates students at Youth Recognition Ceremony

The Clarkston Area Youth Assistance honored 72 students last month for their contribution to the well being of the community. Photo by Megan Kelley

By Megan Kelley

Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On April 24, the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance honored 72 area students from young fives to 12th grade who have made a difference in the community through acts of kindness, volunteering, standing up for others, showing personal growth and more.

“Tonight, we gather to honor the light that students shine into the world. It’s a light that brings warmth, hope and connection. Each story we hear tonight reminds us that leadership doesn’t always look like standing at the front, it can be found in quiet acts of kindness and speaking up for a friend or simply showing up with integrity and heart,” said Staci Puzio, Director of Student Growth, Well-Being and Community Partnerships for Clarkston Community Schools.

The honorees, from young fives to 12th grade are:

Abel Abernathy

Olivia Abrams

Blake Adams

Penelope Alty

Toby Babcock

Levi Baldwin

Finn Berard

Quinn Bessert

Floyd Brown

Ollie Brown

Anna Carrick

Aubrey Caruso

Bianca Cavallini

Roselyn Chappell

Baila Chavez

Amelia Clay

Reese Dallman

Zahra Doolen

Bennett Engel

Collin Fields

Cairo Franklin

Aurora Gonzalvo

Rosie Geiger-Drumm

Edward Graves

Goldie Green

Benjamin Guzal

Sandra Hampton

Marissa Herkowitz

Mariel Herring

Zachary Hess

Olivia Hester

Eva Hines

Lauren Hood

Paige Hummel

Charlie Jones

Gavin Keiser

Edison Keith

Vienna Latorre

Drew Lozzi

Evan Luth

Alex Martin

Zayret Martinez-Zarrabal

Arrow Matzelle

Benjamin Mayo-Moyle

Aleena Miok

Noah Mudge

Ally Nguyen

Mark O’Daniel

Norah Okonewski

Kamden Olevenick

Stella Packard

Alyson Pardington

Christopher Pavlanto

Grayson Pentecost

Kennedi Pesko

Anna Marie Phillips

Sophia Pickens

Jason Powers

Dean Purdy

Hannah Quigley

Jaclyn Richardson

Lucas Roesner

Lilly Stambaugh

Jackson Stevens

Mason Strate

Austin Taylor

Thomas Vargas

Benjamin Vaughn

Sam Yerian

Yasmeen Yousef

Leyton Zerba