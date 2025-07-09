Clarkston artist awarded at fine arts competition

Kevin Clifford’s award winning work of art titled Hope. Photo provided

BIRMINGHAM — Clarkston resident Kevin Clifford was recently one of nine artists awarded during the 44th annual Michigan Fine Arts Competition Exhibition at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC).

Clifford was awarded the Corinne Maillard Robinson Award for his submission titled Hope. The award came with a cash prize of $250.

More than 600 works of arts were submitted for judging to the 2025 MFAC. From those, the competition’s 2025 Juror, Laurie Ann Farrell, selected 84 pieces to be displayed in the show, which encompasses all four of the BBAC’s exhibition galleries.

From among these 84 works, Farrell further selected nine award-winning artists, who will share in cash and art materials prizes totaling $5,000.

Farrell, is a globally recognized curator, art historian and writer based in Dallas, Texas. She has written extensively on contemporary art and culture, including exhibition catalogs, journal articles and artist monographs. As the former head of modern and contemporary art and curator at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Farrell oversaw one of the United States’ most important postwar art and modern art collections, including the GM Center for African American Art.

“Jurying the 44th Annual Michigan Fine Arts Competition was truly an honor,” said Farrell. “It was a pleasure to tap back into Michigan’s talent as a previous Detroiter, and the range of artistic expression and technical ability far surpassed my expectations, with the exhibition holding many surprises.”

The competition itself was open to artists from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois sand Wisconsin.

Other winners include: Yeroham Ashagre (East Lansing), Anthony Dedakis (New Hudson), Hector Del Campo (Westfield, IN), Lisa Farris (Bloomfield Hills), Sujin Jung (South Lyon), Heather Macali (Farmington Hills) Craig Paul Nowak (Farmington Hills) and Mark Schumack (Detroit).

The free exhibit is open to the public and will be on display at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC) through Aug. 14.

The BBAC is located at 1516 Cranbrook Rd. in Birmingham. For more information including hours, visit BBArtCenter.org. – M.K.