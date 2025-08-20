Clarkston Board of Education authorizes issuance and delegating sale of bonds

By Megan Kelley

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its regular meeting on Aug. 11, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education unanimously authorized the issuance and delegating of the sale of the district’s 2025 Bonds, Series II.

The board authorized the issuance in the amount not to exceed $125,351,043.

Joining the board to give some background information on the status of the bond and process was Robert J. Naughton, Director at PFM Financial Advisors LLC; Kristine Griffiths, Senior Managing Consultant for PFM Financial Advisors LLC; and Max Hotchkin, Public Finance at Huntington Securities, Inc.

“I first wanted to start with a quick review of the steps and work that go into the bonds before we actually have to go to pricing. Part of that is putting together the preliminary official statement, which shows information about both the bonds and the school district, Huntington and PFM work to put this together. Obviously critical information came from Mary Beth (Rogers, Executive Director of Business Services for CCS), so we could get everything in there correctly,” said Griffiths. “The other part that goes into it before the bond sale is actually the rating call this year, Moody’s (Corporation) was particularly difficult with some of their questions they asked, but Mary Beth handled those questions with great skill. And it helped a lot that Dr. (Shawn) Ryan (Superintendent of CCS) put together a letter that showed that the school district was committed to long term financial plan that will continue the sustainability into the future.”

Griffiths went on to explain that the district had received an A1 credit rating from Moody’s.

“The A1 issuer rating reflects strong local economy, improved reserve position and elevated leverage,” the rating report stated.

Griffiths also noted that there was a lot of interest in the bonds when they did go to sale.

“We were over subscribed on all of the maturities from anywhere to two to 10 basis points and the 10 basis points was through much of the front half,” Griffiths said. “We started before the order period with a true interest cost in the bonds of 4.68 and by the end of the order period, we were at 4.64 which is the best market that we’ve had in quite a while.”

According to Naughton, while the bonds were expected to be sold in three series, bond were able to be sold in just two, which was beneficial to the district.

“For one, it saves on issuance costs and also it provides opportunity to earn more on interest earned on bond proceeds, because you’re investing a larger amount for a longer period of time. So that was beneficial that we issued the bonds in two series instead of three series,” Naughton said. “The total bond amount totaled $185,935,000 and we had total premium to make up a difference totaling the $197.5 million that was authorized by the voters.”

All in all, because of the interest rate, the district has roughly $12,500,000 more to spend than what was originally estimated with about $10,000,000 less in debt and the interest rate is .2% better than anticipated.

Also in the meeting:

• The board voted to approve a repayment resolution in the estimated amount of $6,949,455.62 to the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program.

• As part of the 2022 School Bond, the board approved a contract with DMP Sign Co. in the amount of $56,717 to complete the districts signage proposal and a contract with Summit Advertising Inc. in the amount of $52,365 for finish the dimensional letter signage proposal at the new Clarkston Junior High.

• The board also unanimously approved change orders with Metro Electric in the amount of $147,335, for Conti Corporation in the amount of $69,640 and for Ecker Mechanical in the amount of $354,437 for HVAC installation and repairs at Clarkston Junior High, Sashabaw Middle School and Springfield Plains Elementary School.