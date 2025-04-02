Clarkston Business Professionals of America compete in leadership conference

Last month, 29 Clarkston High School students traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete in the annual Business Professionals of America (BPA) leadership conference.

The annual conference allows students to compete in a variety of career focused competitions related to business, marketing, finance and information technology.

Students that placed top six in individual events and top three in team events earned the opportunity to compete at the National Leadership Conference being held in Orlando, Florida May 6 to11.

Those who finished in the top ten are as follows:

Evan Banyas: Payroll Accounting, 4th Place (Qualified for National Leadership Conference)

Claire Bessert: Advanced Interview Skills, 2nd Place (Qualified for National Leadership Conference)

Isiah Isaac: Fundamental Accounting, 7th Place (Qualified for National Leadership Conference)

Avery Myers: Advanced Interview Skills, 8th Place

Jeremy Nord: Financial Math Analyst, 8th Place

Evan Savoie: Advanced Interview Skills, 6th Place (Qualified for National Leadership Conference)

Evan Savoie: Business Law & Ethics 6th Place (Qualified for National Leadership Conference)

Team of Jeremy Nord, Pierce Peruski, Gavin Raff, & Nathan Simecek: Financial Analyst Team, 5th Place

Team of Abigail Finnerty, Lila Gonzales, & Julia Whitecar: Podcast Production, 6th Place

Team of Evan Banyas & Andy Hakala: Top Ten Virtual Financial Portfolio (Qualified for National Leadership Conference).