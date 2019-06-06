Clarkston car leads Grand Prix

A Corvette Grand Sport from Clarkston’s Bowman Chevrolet led a field of nearly 20 Trans Am Series through the streets of Belle Isle last weekend.

The Watkins Glen Gray Metallic Corvette Grand Sport was designated the official pace car for the series’ 21st showing at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

“Racing has played a significant role in Chevrolet’s history and continues to influence the brand’s performance lineup,” said Katie Bowman Coleman, president of Bowman Chevrolet. “As a Chevrolet dealer in Metro Detroit, it’s exciting for us to provide the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the Trans Am Series race and to be part of the iconic Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.”

The Corvette Grand Sport can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, with a LT1 6.2-liter V-8 DI aluminum engine’s 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, 8-speed paddle-shift manual transmission and a dry-sump oil system. It also features performance suspension with magnetic ride control, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, grand sport aluminum wheels, and carbon fiber ground effects package.