Clarkston chamber exec steps down

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shaun Hayes has submitted his resignation to the Chamber’s Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2022.

“Our board members and our membership are grateful for Shaun’s tenure and his efforts to get us through the challenges of the COVID pandemic,” said Angie Wathen, Clarkston Chamber Board President and co-owner of Lowrie’s Landscape. “It has been a tense two years for local businesses and Shaun was able to retain and grow membership while applying and receiving applicable COVID grants during an unprecedented season for our community.”

No reason was given for Hayes’ departure, but Julie Nemeth of Nemeth Marketing did tell The Clarkston News that “the Chamber Board of Directors cannot comment any further on personnel issues.”

“It has been an honor to serve the Clarkston community for the past three years,” Hayes said. “The past two years have been particularly challenging, and I was glad to have served the Clarkston community during incredibly unpredictable times in the business world.”

Kendal Penney Petzold, currently the Chamber’s membership development specialist, has been promoted to assistant executive director and will be handling the Chamber’s daily operations on an interim basis.

“Kendal is a wonderful asset to the organization who will thrive in her new role,” Hayes said. “They are on the right path moving forward.”

An executive search committee will be formed to select the Chamber’s next executive director.