Clarkston City Council, 10-14-19

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

10/14/2019 Final Minutes

Call to Order 7:00pm by Mayor Haven Pledge of Allegiance Roll Call Mayor Haven, Avery, Kniesc, Wylie, Marsh, Catallo, Reynolds – Present Approval of Agenda -Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Catallo to aprrove the Agenda.

5.Public Comments:

FYI

6.a. 7:00PM FYI: Notice of Election

Notice of Nov 5th, 2019 Election. Polls will be open at 7am and close at 8pm and will be held at the City Office (375 Depot rd). Information on Absentee Voter Ballot can be obtained at the City Office or by calling Jennifer Speagle @ (248) 625-1559. City office hours are Mon-Thur 9am-5pm and the office will be open on Saturday Nov 2nd, 2019 from 8am-4pm.

6.b. FYI: OCC 2019 Millage Renewal

Sheriff Report September 2019 City Manager Report Motion – Acceptance of the Consent Agenda as Presented

Motioned by Catallo and Second by Wylie to approve the Consent Agenda. All Yes motion carried.

Old Business: New Business

11.a. Motion: Census Complete Count Committee

Motion by Kneisc and Seconded by Reynolds to request the establishment of the complete Count Committee (CCC) under the guidance of the U.S. Census Bureau to assist with the goal of achieving 100% participation in the 2020 Census for the City of the Village of Clarkston.

Roll call: Mayor Haven, Avery, Catallo, Kneisc, Marshs, Reynolds, Wylie – Yes Motion Carried.

11.b. Resolution: Your Speed Sign Proposal Motioned by Wylie and Seconded by Catallo to table the authorization for the City Manager to purchase and install two 13″ Your Speed signs on N Main St and two 11″ Your Speed Signs on Miller Rd. Roll Call: Catallo, Mayor Haven, Reynolds, Wylie – Yes. Avery, Kneisc, Marsh – No.

Resolution to table is adopted.

Adjourn Motioned by Avery & Seconded by Catallo to adjourn at 8:01 pm

Respectfully Submitted by

Jennifer Speagle, City Clerk