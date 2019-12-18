Clarkston City Council, 11-12-19

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

11/12/2019 Final Minutes

Call to Order: Mayor Haven @ 7:00pm Pledge of Allegiance November 05 2019 Election

Recap of 11/05/2019 Election results, Swearing in of reelected Council Members David Marsh and Jason Kneisc. Added Motion for Mayor Pro Tem. Mayor Haven recommends the reappointment of Sue Wylie as Mayor Pro Tem, Motioned by Kneisc, Seconded by Marsh. Mayor Haven, Avery, Kneisc Marsh – Yes Luginski, Reynolds – Absent. Motion Carries.

Roll Call Mayor Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Marsh & Wylie Present. Luginski & Reynolds Absent. Approval of Agenda – Motion

Motioned by Wylie, Seconded by Avery to approve Agenda with the following changes. Remove 9a (PC Final Parking Recommendations) and move to future Council Meeting. Move 9c (Historic Marker Signs) & 10a (Appt of District Library Board Members) up in the agenda below Public Comments. Turn 9b (City Hall Driveway and Parking) into Discussion. All Yes Motion Carried.

Public Comments: City Manager Report

City Manager Report including an update on City Hall Construction.

Motion – Acceptance of the Consent Agenda as Presented

Motioned by Wylie, Seconded by Kneisc to approve the Consent Agenda. All yes Motion Carried.

Old Business:

9.a. Motion: Planning Commission Final Parking Recommendations

Per Approval of Agenda this motion was removed from Agenda and is to be placed on future Agenda.

9.b. Resolution: City Hall Driveway and Parking

Per Approval of Agenda this Resolution was changed to a discussion. City Manager Jonathan Smith received bids for asphalt and concrete but given the recent weather change it is too late in the season to install a new driveway and parking spots. DPW will bring in 21AA throughout the winter as needed. Resolution will come back to Council in spring.

9.c. Motion: Historic Marker Signs

Motioned by Wylie, Seconded by Marsh to authorize the Clarkston Community Historical Society to purchase and install three historic marker signs in the City. Mayor Haven, Avery, Kneisc, Marsh and Wylie, Yes – Luginski and Reynolds Absent. Motion Carries.

9.d. Motion: Sell, Scrap or Discard City Safe Motion by Wylie and Seconded by Haven to authorize the City Manager to sell, scrap or discard the City’s larger cast-iron safe, which is no longer practical to reuse or retain. Yes – Mayor Haven, Kneisc, Wylie, No – Avery & Marsh. Motion was defeated as a Quarum was not met. In turn Motion by Marsh and Seconded by Wylie to bring back to future Council meeting for reconsideration. Yes – Haven, Kneisc, Marsh, Wylie. No – Avery. Motion Carries.

New Business

10.a. Motion: Appointment of District Library Board Members

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Avery to appoint Anne Rose and Nancy Moon to the Board of Trustees of the Clarkston Independence District Library as representatives of the City of the Village of Clarkston for the Term of January 1, 2020 Through December 31, 2022. All in Favor, Motion Carries.

Adjourn Motioned by Marsh and Seconded by Avery to adjourn at 8:07 pm. All in favor, yes. Motion Carries

Respectfully Submitted by Jennifer Speagle, City Clerk.