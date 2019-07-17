Clarkston City Council 5-28-19

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

05 28 2019 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Avery, Kneisc, Reynolds, Wylie, Marsh, Catallo Present. Mayor Haven Absent.

Approval of Agenda: Motion by Marsh Seconded by Avery to approve the agenda, with a change to move Mosquito Joes to 2nd under new business. All Yes, Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Avery Seconded by Reynolds to approve the Treasurer Report ending 04 30 2019 and Minutes 04 22 2019 and 05 13 2019. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Kneisc Seconded by Marsh to send Oakland County Bowties Car Club to the Planning Commission for the use of the Park at no charge. All Yes, Motion Carried.

Motion by Reynolds, Seconded by Kneisc to amend the approval $5,000.00 from 2018-2019 Budget, with accounts numbers assigned by June 10, 2019. All Yes, Motion Carried. Resolved by Reynolds, Seconded by Kneisc to approve $5,000.00 from 2018-2019 Budget for Signs and $10,000.00 in 2019-2020. All Yes. Resolution is Adopted.

Resolved by Catallo Seconded by Kneisc to waive the penalty for failure to file the Property Transfer Affidavit following a transfer of ownership pursuant to the local unit’s authority contained in MCL 211.27b. Resolution is Adopted.

Resolved by Avery Seconded by Wylie to remember and celebrate historic women. The City will fly the 19th Amendment Victory Flag. Resolution is Adopted.