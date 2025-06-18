Clarkston City Council approves 2025-26 fiscal year budget

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — At its meeting on June 9, the Clarkston City Council officially approved its proposed 2025-26 fiscal year budget. The approval comes after a number of discussions regarding the city’s financial status and anticipated upcoming budget challenges.

The city council held a public hearing for the proposed budget on May 27.

The approved budget shows a millage rate of 11.4923, which is the maximum allowable under the Michigan Headlee Amendment, and reflects an increase of the city’s total taxable value from $60.4 million to $63.5 million.

According to city documents, the general fund revenue and expenditures are projected at $930,168 and $927,343, respectively, and the projected fund balance will be reduced by 24.5% from $308,106 to $227,641.

The budget also includes a comprehensive five-year capital improvement plan through 2031 which identifies 25 prioritized projects and proposed funding sources.

Mayor Sue Wylie recognized that the budget is a tax increase for residents.

“To me it’s absolutely no question that it’s a tax increase but I also think it’s something that’s justified and something we need to do,” Wylie said.

Council indicated that they felt the budget was necessary but that there were paths forward to finding additional sources of revenue for the city in the future.