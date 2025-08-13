Clarkston City Council approves change to intergovernmental contract

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — During its meeting on July 28, the Clarkston City Council voted 4-2 to approve a revised version of its intergovernmental agreement with Independence Township for fire services. Mayor Pro Tem Laura Rogers and councilmember Amanda Forte cast the two no votes. Councilmember Al Avery was absent from the meeting.

The revised contract adds new language to the agreement that was approved by a 4-0 vote at the council’s meeting on June 23 which adds provisions for the city to request a refund if it notifies the township of a billing error within 60 days of the invoice date. This change to the contract makes it consistent with the contract the city signed with the township for police services which also gives the city 60 days to notify the township of billing errors.

Though the city council approved the fire services contract without the provisions, when the contract was reviewed by the Independence Township Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on July 22 the board voted to add that stipulation to make it consistent with the police services. The recommendation for the change came from Trustee Sam Moraco who cited a previous billing issue for police services that had gone on for roughly 10 years before it was caught, which resulted in the city only being refunded for six years of billing errors.

“There’s a clause in this contract that gives them a 60 day leeway period to identify an overpayment and qualify for reimbursement. That’s also the same wording that’s later in the agenda under the building contract with the village,” Moraco said. So my question was, why is one of them cut and dry, no matter what, if you overpay us, you can’t return your money, and the other one gives them a grace period to find that error and request the refund on the overpayment. I think that if the board wants to keep that verbiage in there, I think all three contracts should have uniform language giving them an opportunity for a reimbursement if they catch the overpayment within a certain amount of time, at a minimum.”

At the July 28 meeting for the city council, Rogers expressed issue with the added language, noting that if state statute is six years, they’re agreeing to a far smaller window of time to request refunds.

“So what they’re saying is, if we figure it out at 61 days, we don’t get anything? How is that in our advantage? Because we would have gotten nothing,” Rogers said. “This is protecting them, not us, as I see it.”

Despite the confusion on the contract, the contract approved by council in June did state that any overpayment made by the city would be deemed non-refundable.

“It is an improvement over the previously approved contract that had no reference for a 60 day allowance,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Councilmembers agreed that there needs to be better itemization regarding billing so the city is able to catch potential errors before a bill is even paid; however, Forte and Rogers still remained uncertain.

The city’s lack of bargaining power when it came to the contract was also discussed among council before it ultimately approved the resolution.