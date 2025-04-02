Clarkston City Council approves HDC ordinance amendment

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — During its meeting on March 24, the Clarkston City Council approved a proposed ordinance amendment to the Historic District Commission by a 6-0 vote. Mayor Pro Tem Laura Rodgers was absent from the meeting.

The amendment mostly includes clean up language to the ordinance and also adds language regarding memorandum of administrative approval for time sensitive projects like roof repairs.

“That’s the only substantive change which just is to try to be more user friendly to the people that are on the property,” said city attorney Tom Ryan.

Mayor Sue Wylie raised concerns regarding the Historic District Commission and how their meetings are run, suggesting that the memorandum of administrative approval could potentially be in violation of the Open Meetings Act if the commission is not meeting publicly to approve certain repairs.

Council approved the amendment with the knowledge that the amendment was written in line with state code and that because of that, it is unlikely it would be in violation of the Open Meetings Act.

“Two people is not a committee. A committee is a public meeting is when there’s a quorum,” Ryan said. “This does not require a decision that involves the city, because it doesn’t require a permit. All this is, is is trying to help the owner in an extremist situation that needs a quick opinion whether or not they need to go to the commission or not and if they can get relief without going to a committee meeting, and if there’s no permit involved in a city’s not involved”