Clarkston City Council approves three intergovernmental contracts with Independence Twp.

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — At its regular meeting on June 23, the Clarkston City Council approved three intergovernmental agreements with Independence Township for police services, fire services and building services (including building and code enforcement services). All three were approved by a 4-0 vote, however, councilmember Erica Jones did express that she would have likely voted no if more councilmembers were in attendance. Al Avery, Amanda Forte and Laura Rodgers were absent from the meeting.

“We had no warning or context, no guarantee of services from Oakland County – knowing that this is coming from higher – and so since we just came out of the budget process and how we saw everything go through with the critical review, I just wanted to say the next go-round, I’d like to see the emergency services go through a review for cost saving options for the community as well,” Jones said.

First up was the contract for police services. The city has been contracting through Independence Township for police services from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for many years. Recently, municipalities received an increase in rates for police services from the county which will be reflected starting this year and for the following two years.

The contract approved by council is for the next three years and will be in effect though 2027. The agreement commits the city to pay 2.7% of the township’s total cost for police services as well as a $300 a month administration fee.

The agreement for fire services was also approved and went into effect on July 1. The agreement commits the city to pay Independence Township the same millage rate that the township charges its own residents, which is 3.3720.

Lastly, the council approved a contract for building services.

The city has been contracting with Code Enforcement Services, a division of Carlisle-Wortman Associates, for building services since 2017. However, recent revisions to the billing model raised the annual fixed cost from $20,000 to $36,000.

Because of this increase, the city sought a quote from Independence Township which reflected an annual fixed cost of $30,000 and includes code and ordinance enforcement services.

The three year agreement went into effect on July 1.