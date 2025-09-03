Clarkston City Council approves tree planting proposal

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — During its meeting on Aug. 25, the Clarkston City Council approved a proposal from the city’s Tree Committee to purchase and plant 15 new trees within the city.

The request came with a recommendation to purchase trees from Ray Wiegand’s Nursery at the cost of $6,689.85 with a warranty credit of $2,119.95 which includes delivery, removal of any dead trees, planting, staking and fertilization.

Council voted 6-0 to authorize the Tree Committee to proceed with the request using the $5,000 currently in the Tree Planting budget and $1,689.85 from the Professional and Contractual Services budget. Mayor Pro Tem Laura Rodgers was absent from the meeting.

Additionally, the city is expected to seek grant funding for the project.

Councilmember Amanda Forte, who sits on the city’s Tree Committee, gave a brief presentation to the board breaking down the request which includes placement of trees and the kind of trees the committee selected.

“We’re basically replacing some trees on Main Street and we have some trees that are going in on Holcomb and a few other locations,” Forte said. “There are a few different varieties of trees that we chose for different reasons.”

Trees the committee selected include: the Honey Locust, Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple, Emerald Queen Norway Maple and Bloodgood London Planetree.

“These trees have been specifically chosen for both salt, heartiness, roots and looks. We’re trying to choose both trees that are going to survive the natural human made conditions,” Forte said.

Forte added that the trees chosen were selected to also add variety to the existing tees which consist of a lot of Oak Trees.

Once installed, the DPW staff will be responsible for watering and maintaining the trees for the rest of the summer and through the fall.

According to Forte, the Tree Committee does have additional plans for the next 10 years to plant and/or replace other trees in the city.

“This is our one year plan, we have a list of location’s we would like to do that didn’t meet the criteria for this year,” said Forte.