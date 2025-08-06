Clarkston City Council discusses potential tree ordinance amendments

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its meeting on July 28, the Clarkston City Council heard a presentation from chair of the Planning Commission, Derek Werner regarding potential changes to the city’s tree ordinance.

“Members of the Planning Commission have been approached by community residents saying that, well, some didn’t know we even had a tree ordinance, some didn’t think it was very effective and suggested some changes,” Werner said.

According to Werner, the drafted ordinance is simply that – a draft and has only been discussed among the planning commission and has yet to go through the proper channels that would put the ordinance into effect. Werner’s goal in bringing the draft to council was to get an idea of how council felt about changes to the ordinance before spending money on additional planning or legal review.

“We don’t want to start engaging fees, either from the lawyers or from Carlisle (Wortman Associates, Inc.) if council doesn’t want us to do anything with it. So, that’s kind of where we are now,” said Werner.

Council had some discussion regarding a clause pertaining to protected trees and potential issues with access to private property.

Mayor Sue Wylie spoke against the potential ordinance, stating she did not want the city to get involved with policing private property, adding that she discussed the ordinance with her neighbors who did not support it either.

“I’m not in favor of this at all. And I mentioned at the last meeting, we talked about it, I don’t like policing of our private property,” Wylie said.

Other council members argued that trees are essential to the character of the community and residents should not be allowed to cut down trees that are healthy.

Councilmember Amanda Forte suggested meeting somewhere in the middle when it comes to what is considered a “heritage” or “protected” tree.

The planning commission is expected to work with council to receive additional feedback and work with city planners to refine the ordinance before seeking legal review.