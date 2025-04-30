Clarkston City Council extends contract with clerk

By Megan Kelley

Editor

CLARKSTON — At its meeting on April 14, the Clarkston City Council approved an extension of the city’s current contractual clerk agreement through June of this year. The council approved the extension by a 6-0 vote. Councilmember Al Avery was absent from the meeting.

The city has been working with contractual Clerk Angela Guillen since October of 2024. Since then, city Manager Jonathan Smith has continued to pursue the permanent hiring of Guillen for the clerk position in the city.

According to city documents, city Attorney Tom Ryan reviewed the agreement which includes an hourly rate of $40 and a not-to-exceed total of $10,880 for the period of May 1 through June 30.

The renewal also includes a clause for the city to pay up to $1,010 for Guillen to attend the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks Summer conference and Master Class in June, a cost that Guillen would be responsible for reimbursing the city should she not be hired by the city effective July 1.

This extension will likely be the final extension needed for Guillen’s position, because the fiscal year 2025-26 budget, which goes into effect July 1, will reflect the appropriate salary levels for staff positions including the clerk.