Clarkston City Council forms search committee for attorney replacement

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — At its meeting on Feb. 10, the Clarkston City Council formed a search committee consisting of Erica Jones, Al Avery and Ted Quisenberry to find a replacement attorney for the city.

The city’s current attorney, Tom Ryan, recently informed the city of his intention to retire effective on June 30 of this year.

The search committee is expected to evaluate potential attorneys as well as those that have been recommended by Ryan and make a recommendation to council no later than June 30.

Acccording to Mayor Sue Wylie, she herself has already received a name of someone interested in the position and Ryan also has indicated he has some recommendations he intends to provide.

While accepting Ryan’s letter, council also thanked him for his years of service to the city.