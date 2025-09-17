Clarkston City Council met Sept. 8

Council seeks input from residents on revenue growth opportunities

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON – The Clarkston City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 8 where council approved a building permit and inspection fee schedule and also discussed holding a finance committee meeting to review potential revenue growth opportunities for the city.

First up, council approved the 2025 building permit and inspection fee schedule which reflects the fees adopted by Independence Township earlier this year. In June, the city signed an intergovernmental agreement with the township for building services.

For city residents, this means an increase in some areas, though City Manager Jonathan Smith speculates a potential to see some decreases as well.

“Yes, there will be some increases here and there, there might even be a couple decreases, but it’s just to get consistent with what the township is doing,” Smith said. “They spent an enormous amount of time vetting with other municipalities. So we know these are fair and reasonable charges.”

Council also scheduled a finance committee meeting for 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 to discuss revenue growth opportunities.

Council is also seeking input from residents about potential suggestions to increase revenue for the city.

“Looking further down the road, if there’s any thing that is actually going to grab legs and maybe come to fruition as far as revenue enhancement, they may be unpopular to some people, and I’m just trying to be forward thinking and saying, ‘Well, we asked for anything…we considered everything that was given, plus others,” said Councilmember Ted Quisenberry. “It’s a matter of being able to say, ‘I told you so we wanted your help and information, and now let’s kind of get active and move on this.’”

Anyone with ideas for revenue growth can direct their thoughts to council or to the city Manager Smith. Contact information is available at www.villageofclarkston.org. City offices can be reached at 248-625-1559.