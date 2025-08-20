Clarkston City manager addresses status of building and assessing services

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — During its meeting on Aug. 11, the Clarkston City Council received information from City Manager Jonathan Smith regarding the status of request for quotes for both building services and assessing services.

During the council’s regular meeting on June 23, council voted to approve an intergovernmental contract with Independence Township for building services (including building and code enforcement services) at annual fixed cost of $30,000.

During that meeting, council felt it best to request additional quotes for building services to assure they were getting the best qualified provider.

The bid, which was prepared by the city’s attorney, was posed on BidNet and Michigan Inter-govermental Trade Network (MITN) and will remain open until the end of September.

Additionally, similar to that of the building services contract, council approved a contract renewal with Oakland County for assessing services during its meeting on May 27. However, council agreed to request additional quotes.

Treasurer Greg Cote is currently in the process of obtaining the minimum three bids from assessing service providers.

According to Cote, he has reached out to WCS Assessing, Kim Fiegly Assessing and AAS Assessing for quotes.

“There’s a lot of meat and potatoes. I want to meet with these people one-on-one and see what they can provide. We have the county, I know what they county does, I want to make sure we’re getting apples to apples,” Cote said.

Cote added he hopes to have the process complete in the next couple of months.

Independence Township currently contracts with AAS for assessing services.

Also in the meeting:

City council approved a 60-month service agreement with Net2Phone for office phone services, a switch from its previous provider of the last five years, Comcast.

According to city documents, after a comparison between Comcast, FirstComm and Net2Phone, it was found that switching to Net2Phone would result in about a 53% cost reduction for the city.