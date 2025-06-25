Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approves 2025-26 budget

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its meeting on June 9, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approved its budget for the upcoming 2025-2026 fiscal year. The approval came after a brief presentation from Mary Beth Rogers, Executive Director of Business Services for CCS and a public hearing, which is required by law.

As has become relatively common over the last few years, there is currently no approved State Aid Budget, so, despite the State Aid Fund still being in good condition, 90% of revenue is still unknown. With that in mind, the CCS budget presented is without a State Aid Budget and is mostly based on the governor’s budget.

According to Rogers, the budget parameters include: no change in student count, a gain of 75 students through open enrollment, stable shared services, a 2.5% increase in benefit changes, one-time funding eliminations for MPSERS retirement, a $392 per pupil increase from the state and human resources contract obligations.

Projected total revenue is $129,362,303 and projected total expenses is $134,245,197 with total transfers in totaling $169,000 which equates to a total deficit of $4,713,894.

Rogers added that the estimated ending fund balance for the district is $24,177,848.

“So you’ll still, even with this deficit spending, have a healthy fund balance,” Rogers said.

The board voted 6-0 to approve the budget. Treasurer Elizabeth Egan was absent from the meeting.