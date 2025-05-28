Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approves tax rates for 2025-26 fiscal year

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its regularly scheduled meeting on May 12, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education held its public taxation hearing as required by the state and approved the presented tax rates for the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year.

Presenting the information at the tax hearing was Executive Director of Business Services Mary Beth Rogers.

“Right now, we’re looking at 18 mills operating (non-homestead). We just renewed that. That renewal won’t start until the next levy even though it was renewed. But, we’re still at 18 mills so we’re good. But it was renewed and that one starts in 2026, this is for 2025,” Rogers said.

Additionally, the district’s debt mills remain at seven mills.

District documents also show that over the last two years, the taxable value has increased just under 6%.

“We’re still having large taxable increases every year,” said Rogers.

When it comes to savings, since 2005, Clarkston schools has completed 11 refundings which equates to a net savings of $18,821,057 and $11,671,600 in estimated interest cost avoidance for a total savings for the community estimated at just under $30.5 million.

In 2024, the district earned $496,466 in additional investment interest and is estimated to earn $390,000 in 2025.

The board unanimously approved the 2025-26 tax rates at 18 mills.