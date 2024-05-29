Clarkston Community Schools breaks ground on new junior high

Members of the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan are the first to break ground on the new Clarkston Junior High School facility located on Waldon Road. This marks the start of a four year long construction project funded through the district’s 2022 bond. Photo by Kelly Allen.

Project expected to be completed in 2028

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

Last week, Clarkston Community Schools broke ground on the new Clarkston Junior High School building. The ceremony signifies the beginning of a multi-year construction project that is expected to bring a state of the art educational facility to the community.

“This afternoon is the beginning of something very special for our community. The new Clarkston Junior High School represents a significant investment in the future of our students, staff and community,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan at the start of the ceremony. “Thank you to the CCS community for their support with the passage of the 2022 bond. I am genuinely grateful to our community, our schools and students are stronger because you care.”

The event featured speeches from several key figures, including CCS Board of Education President Greg Need, CJHS Principal John Bennink and AUCH Construction and GMB Architecture + Engineering representatives. Clarkston Junior High School and Andersonville Elementary students were also in attendance to share their excitement for the new building.

“A new building holds the promise of innovation, collaboration, modern technology, advanced security and even air conditioning,” said CJHS student Smith Wasilk. “The new junior high school will reflect the historical essence of students from decades prior while still providing current and future students with state-of-the-art educational tools and multiple learning pathways.”

Third-grade students Stella and Luca Voletti, Sophia Strutz, and Rosie Cary also spoke about their future school as they will be the first class to walk the halls of the fully-completed CJHS.

“We can’t wait to be in 8th grade. The new school is amazing. It’s so awesome, and it makes me want to stay on the weekends too. The designers did a great job. I really love the two-story gym. The learning commons is so big and pretty, and there is a lot of natural light. The new school has a lot of places for me to learn with my friends, and that is how I learn best, with others,” the girls said.

Shawn Verlinden of AUCH Construction, also shared his unique connection to the project.

“I was a part of the last graduating class from when this building was a high school. If you had told me then that I would be part of creating its replacement, I wouldn’t have believed you.” Verlinden said.

The construction of the new Clarkston Junior High School will take place in four phases over the next five years:

Phase 1 (2024-2025): Site work, construct new gymnasium and install field turf.

Phase 2 (2025-2026): Demolish the existing gymnasium and build the new two-story classroom wing.

Phase 3 (2026-2027): Demolish existing classrooms, construct a new kitchen and cafeteria and expand and renovate the career and technical education area.

Phase 4 (2027-2028): Construct new fine arts and STEM classrooms.

The facility will replace the 63-year-old current facility and feature improvements such as air quality, providing air conditioning in classrooms, ADA upgrades, door hardware replacements, building card access controls, additional generator circuits for life safety systems and fire alarm system replacements.

The project is funded through the district’s $197.5 million bond initiative that was passed by voters in 2022.

The new junior high is set to provide students with a modern, collaborative and innovative learning environment that will serve the community for generations to come.

CJHS is located at 6595 Waldon Road, Clarkston, MI 48346.

For more information on the CJHS facility or ongoing bond work, contact CCS Director of Marketing and Community Relations Kelly Allen at klallen@clarkston.k12.mi.us or 248-623-5460.