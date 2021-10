The 2021 Clarkston High School Homecoming Court includes seniors Frida Balderas, Ryan Bovee, Meredith Brennan, and Trent Geiger, juniors Jacob Boisvert, Alayna Combs, Troy Mengesha, and Sammie Miller, and sophomores Colin Kortman, Lena Richardson, and Cierra Tisdale. Not pictured are seniors Abby Walker and Adam Walsh and sophomore Micah Brown. Photo submitted by Rachel Vickers