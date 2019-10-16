Clarkston election notice

Connect on Linked in

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

NOVEMBER 5, 2019

IN THE CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

To the Qualified Electors:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Election will be held in:

City of the Village of Clarkston

County of Oakland, State of Michigan

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019

THE POLLS will be open

7 o’clock a.m. until 8 o’clock p.m.

ALL POLLING PLACES ARE HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE

BRAILLE AND AUDIO VERSIONS OF VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE

AT THE POLLING PLACES LISTED BELOW:

Precinct #1

City Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

INFORMATION ON OBTAINING AN ABSENT VOTER BALLOT FOR THE ELECTION

Is available at City Hall located at 375 Depot Road, Clarkston, Michigan

City Hall Offices will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Thru Thursday

And Saturday November 2nd, 2019 8:00am – 4:00pm

FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES

3 COUNCIL MEMBERS – for 2-year term

1 COUNCIL MEMBER – for 1-year term

PROPOSALS

Proposed Charter Amendment 1: Restrictions Concerning Officers, Section 4.18, Paragraph 4

Proposed Charter Amendment 2: Section 5.10 Zoning Board of Appeals

Proposed Charter Amendment 3: Section 7.13 Independent Audit

Proposed Charter Amendment 4: Section 8.7(b) Board of Review

Proposed Community College: Operating Millage Renewal

Jennifer Speagle, Clerk

City of the Village of Clarkston

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

248-625-1559