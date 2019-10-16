Clarkston election notice

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
NOVEMBER 5, 2019
IN THE CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON
To the Qualified Electors:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Election will be held in:
City of the Village of Clarkston
County of Oakland, State of Michigan
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019
THE POLLS will be open
7 o’clock a.m. until 8 o’clock p.m.
ALL POLLING PLACES ARE HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE
BRAILLE AND AUDIO VERSIONS OF VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE
AT THE POLLING PLACES LISTED BELOW:
Precinct #1
City Hall
375 Depot Road
Clarkston, MI 48346
INFORMATION ON OBTAINING AN ABSENT VOTER BALLOT FOR THE ELECTION
Is available at City Hall located at 375 Depot Road, Clarkston, Michigan
City Hall Offices will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Thru Thursday
And Saturday November 2nd, 2019 8:00am – 4:00pm
FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES
3 COUNCIL MEMBERS – for 2-year term
1 COUNCIL MEMBER – for 1-year term
PROPOSALS
Proposed Charter Amendment 1: Restrictions Concerning Officers, Section 4.18, Paragraph 4
Proposed Charter Amendment 2: Section 5.10 Zoning Board of Appeals
Proposed Charter Amendment 3: Section 7.13 Independent Audit
Proposed Charter Amendment 4: Section 8.7(b) Board of Review
Proposed Community College: Operating Millage Renewal
Jennifer Speagle, Clerk
City of the Village of Clarkston
375 Depot Road
Clarkston, MI 48346
248-625-1559