Clarkston falls to Falcons in home opener

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves opened OAA Red League play with a 5-0 loss to Rochester last Thursday at home.

“It’s the second game of the season. Based on everything we worked on, I was pleased with how they performed at certain aspects of the game,” said Damian Huffer, head coach for Clarkston Varsity Girls Soccer. “The score is a little lopsided, but it was a fair reflection of the game. There are some things quite easy to fix so we will work on next week. We have a tough run of games this season and to be the best you have to play the best.”

Huffer explained during the first week of competition the Wolves moved up a division in the league to play tougher competition.

“We were under no illusions,” he said after playing Rochester. “The red league is a very tough division. Rochester is one of the teams, in my opinion, with a chance of winning the whole thing. They are a really solid, athletic team and a couple of difference makers.”

The first goal from the Falcons came just two minutes into the game from Natalie Rayce. They added another goal from Katelyn Guolla with 31:42 left in the first half.

Clarkston had a couple of chances but were denied by Rochester’s goalkeeper.

Ava Williams put Rochester up 3-0 eight minutes into the second half. Three minutes later Alaina Webb added one more to the score.

“The second half we switched off the first 5-10 minutes and against these good teams you get punished,” Huffer said. “One of their goals was a fantastic goal and beat 2-3 players of ours to get an unstoppable shot.”

He added some of the things the players need to work on are easy to fix.

“We will work on next week,” said Huffer. “It was a good exercise with a number of good things to take away from it and a number of things to work on. We have a tough run of games this season and to be the best you have to play the best.

“It’s a good measuring stick to see where we stack up,” he added. “The girls get it. They looked at it objectively. The season will have some highs and lows. Just be objective and don’t get too low. It was good to see the girls see they aren’t too far off.”

He added one of the players who stood out for the night was senior Ava Bechtell.

“She had a really good game,” Huffer said. She particularly stood out defensively.”

The Wolves opened the week against Stoney Creek on Tuesday.

“We move on to next week and we have a busy week coming up. Stoney Creek promises to be another good challenge,” said Huffer.

They host Rochester Adams on Thursday at Clarkston High School stadium. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows. They head to L’Anse Creuse on Saturday with JV playing at 10 a.m., varsity follows.

“We have three pretty good games coming up,” said Huffer.

They head to Troy Athens on Monday, April 17. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.