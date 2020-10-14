Clarkston fired up heading to districts

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves are preparing for the first round of playoffs as soccer wraps the regular season this week.

“They are pretty fired up,” said Clarkston Varsity Soccer Head Coach Ian Jones. “The games aren’t even close, we play really well.”

He added the team is outshooting their opponents 10-to-1 and they are holding onto possession for at least 60-70 percent of the games.

“Pretty much they follow the general pattern of the season in the sense we dominate every part of the game but we struggle to put the ball in the back of the net,” Jones said. “It’s a really bizarre season I don’t think there’s a game we shouldn’t have won by three or four. They play well. They are starting to create more chances so hopefully the goals will start more to flow.”

The Wolves beat Royal Oak at home last Thursday, 2-1. Richie Ludwig and Ryan Bovee scored the goals for the night.

Ludwig scored the lone goal when Clarkston tied with Stoney Creek, 1-1, on Oct. 6. They lost to DeLaSalle Collegiate, 1-0, on Oct. 3.

The Wolves tied against Troy, 1-1, on Oct. 1. Ludwig scored on the lone goal on a penalty kick in front of the net with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Clarkston made two more shots on the net before the half closed.

“We were pretty dominate,” said Jones. “Troy got a goal in the second half. There’s been a lot of that where we play dominate.”

The Wolves finished to the regular on Monday against Lake Orion.

“We hope the ball bounces against Lake Orion quite well and we get more on the board,” said Jones.

The Wolves (4-4-5) host Rochester Adams in the first round of the MHSAA Boys Soccer Division 1 District 10 playoffs, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We played Adams at the beginning at the beginning of the season and beat them, 2-0,” said Jones. “Hopefully we can repeat it.”

He added Adams can be a tough game since the Wolves have knocked the Highlanders out of the playoffs the last two years.

“It’s the playoffs, anything can happen,” said Jones. “Once we start scoring goals, no one can beat us. Not many teams have scored more than one against us.”

The winner moves on to the semifinal to play the Oxford/Romeo winner at Romeo, Monday, Oct. 19 at 5:15 p.m.

“Oxford and Romeo we haven’t come across,” Jones said. “I have no idea what they are like. On the other side of the bracket you have Stoney Creek, which we dominated the game, Lake Orion, Utica Eisenhower and Rochester.”

The district final is at Romeo High School on Oct. 21, 6 p.m.