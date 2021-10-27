Clarkston Football takes on Oxford in playoffs

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves will face off with a familiar foe as they host Oxford in the MHSAA Division 1 Football Pre-District game this Friday.

“Oxford is going to be tough,” said Kurt Richardson, longtime head coach for Clarkston Varsity Football, adding the Wildcats have improved a lot on both sides of the ball since the Wolves defeated them 20-17 on Sept. 24.

“They just have to go in and realize everyone is 0-0 now,” he said. “It’s win or go home.”

Going into playoffs, Richardson noted the Wolves biggest strengths are their running game as well as junior running back Ethan Clark, who finished last week rushing 337 yards on 15 carries with five touchdowns.

“We have been throwing the ball pretty well,” he added. “We’ve got to get better on defense.”

The Wolves finished the regular season with a 50-28 win at Oak Park.

“It was really hard because there were so many penalties and stuff,” Richardson said. “I thought they kept their focus. It was an ugly game both sides of the ball. It was a win and it’s hard to win down there. It is a tough place to play.”

He added it was a good test to prepare for playoffs.

Clark opened the night with a 53-yard touchdown run for the Wolves. A PAT from sophomore Edward Langton put the score, 7-0.

The Knights tied the score on a 32-yard run and and PAT.

The Wolves responded with another touchdown from Clark, this time on a 57-yard run, and a touchdown from senior Adrian McClain on a 25-yard run, closing the first quarter, 21-7.

Clarkston scored twice in the next quarter with a 60-yard touchdown run by Clark and a 2-yard run by senior quarterback Mike DePillo to lead 35-14.

Oak Park was the only one to score in the third quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass. They opened the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion after six penalties on the drive.

Clark finished the night with two more touchdowns, on 12-yard and 78-yard runs and a 2-point conversion.

“Ethan was outstanding,” Richardson said.

DePillo went 10-for-20 on passing for 100 yards. Senior Lucas McKinney caught four passes for 60 yards. Senior Jacob Beck caught two passes for 13 yards.

McClain rushed the ball twice for 22 yards. Langton was 6-for-6 on PATs.

Sophomore Desman Stephens had two interceptions for the night.

The Wolves host Oxford this Friday with kick off at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats (5-4) earned their playoff spot last Friday with a 29-28 win over Chippewa Valley. The win put their playoff points at 66 and ranked 21st.

Clarkston (8-1) is ranked 13 with 73 playoff points.

Tickets are now available at gofan.co/app/events/425279?schoolId=MI9918 for $7.30.

Clarkston Athletics Department sends an important note: Once you purchase your ticket online, please do NOT verify it until you are at the gate and showing our attendants. If it’s verified earlier, you’ll have to purchase another ticket.

No passes will be accepted for any playoff game.