Clarkston Garden Club’s 19th annual Garden Walk July 16

Carol Eberhardt adds water to her fountain in her front yard. Eberhardt’s garden will be one of the six stops on the Clarkston Garden Walk. Photo provided

By Joette Kunse

Clarkston News Contributor

One of the summer joys of Clarkston is the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club’s 19th annual Garden Walk which is set to be held on Wednesday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are available at Bordines of Clarkston, The Gateway and the Clarkston Independence District Library, as well as online at ClarkstonGardenClub.org.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the walk for $20.

After purchasing a ticket, make sure to bring it with you to the CIDL on July 16 and pick up your booklet with addresses for the gardens. Five of the gardens are in Independence Township and one is in Springfield Township.

The garden club will also have an Artisan Market on the grounds of the library on Wednesday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to the Artisan Market. Restaurants will also have special pricing for garden walkers.

Carol Eberhardt will be opening her garden for the Walk. Eberhardt lives on the smallest lot in the city, and has a beautiful artistic garden.

“Four decades ago, we moved from a larger piece of property in the township to the village and I had to downsize my gardens. One of the first things I in the garden was replace the dirt,” Eberhardt said.

She is a great believer in dirt, “good dirt” she says. Having a horse at the time, allowed her to access manure which she mixed with new dirt for her beds and has created a good foundation for her plantings.

Eberhardt is an artist, so texture, color and height of plants are important to her.

“I look at my garden as a painting and think what would be of interest in the painting, this helps me to choose my colors,” she said. “I’m a big picture gardener, my garden is a picture, a visual and I like to see colors.”

There is no grass in the Eberhardt yard. It is all plaints and garden art. She is visited regularly by the birds, who seem to love her gurgling fountain on these hot summer days.

Visitors will view her unique fence, made out of tin ceiling squares.

All the gardeners have unique statuary, plants, trees and ideas on what creates a great garden and are happy to talk to the garden visitors.

For additional information, please email clarkstongardenclub@gmail.com or call 248-514-1729. Funds from the Garden Walk are used for the downtown planters, the Clarkston Independence Township District Library plantings, scholarships, mini-grants for teachers, March is Reading month, support for the community gardens, 4-H Fair, and the Clarkston Family Farm. The Clarkston Garden Club is a 501c3 organization.