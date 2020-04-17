Clarkston Girl Scout volunteers recognized for extraordinary efforts

April is National Volunteer Month and like every year, Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) is celebrating by recognizing 100 volunteers across the region for their commitment to the Girl Scout program.

Among the dozens of women, men and organizations, are Elise Bunker, Jade Chawasz, Kristine McNamara, Catherine Weaver, and Amy Music, all of Clarkston, who received the Volunteer of Excellence Award and Appreciation Pin, respectively.

All awards are national awards from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA).

About the Recipients:

• Bunker is a committed Troop Leader for Brownie Troop 76346 and Daisy Troop 76830 of Independence Elementary in Clarkston.

• Chawasz is the Troop Leader for Brownie Troop 76346 and multilevel Troop 76818 of Clarkston. As a patent examiner, Jade strives to bring STEM experience to both of her troops at Independence Elementary to prepare the girls to participate fully in the world they will live in.

• McNamara has worked with many grade levels for many years starting with her daughters’ Daisy troops, and now her granddaughter as a new Daisy this year. Kristine serves as a Troop Leader for Troops 77096 and 77100.

• Weaver is a Troop Leader for Troop 76346 of Clarkston, a member of the Product Program Committee and a lifetime Girl Scout member. She comes from a Girl Scout family and is a committed Leader and School Organizer at Independence Elementary.

• Music is the Troop Leader for Ambassador Troop 13363 and Cadette Troop 74449. Under Amy’s influence, the girls of Troop 13363 earned the Girl Scout Silver Award by building two libraries in the area.

“The volunteers are the heart of this entire organization,” says Liz Bogner, GSSEM volunteer lead. “They are on the frontline delivering programs to girls, and offering them an empowering experience. It’s so important that to recognize them, as they are the ones directly making an impact in our girls’ lives. We couldn’t thank them enough.”

About the Awards:

• The Volunteer of Excellence award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the National Program Portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the Council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

• The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had a measurable impact on one geographic area of service, helps Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of the area.

GSSEM will be doing online recognition of all award recipients in lieu of the recognition event which was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.