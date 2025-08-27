Clarkston girls swim and dive makes a splash at Dragon Boat Showdown

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

LAKE ORION — The Clarkston High School girls swim and dive team finished in fourth place during the Dragon Boat Showdown student races at the Dragon on the Lake festival in Lake Orion on Saturday.

Dragon Boat races are a signature event of the Dragon on the Lake festival. Teams of up to 20 rowers and a drummer race 300 meters on Lake Orion, paddling as fast as they can to the finish line near Green’s Park.

This was the fourth annual Dragon Boat Showdown. The races are designed to bring local high school teams together for team-building, and to support local charities. Orion Art Center Board of Directors President Amy Cole hopes to grow the race each year and invites teams from Lake Orion, Rochester, Clarkston and Oxford to participate.

Lake Orion varsity, JV and freshmen football teams, the Lake Orion varsity and JV soccer teams, Lake Orion boys lacrosse and the Clarkston girls swim and dive team participated in the races.

Clarkston – the only girls team in the race – beat the Lake Orion boys lacrosse team in the B division final race to finish in fourth place overall. In the first qualifying heat, Clarkston lost to the lacrosse team by 1.2 seconds. In the second qualifying heat, the Wolves had a dramatic four-tenths of a second victory over the Lake Orion freshmen football team.

The girls also showed the most team spirit and were the best dressed team at the races as the Minions from the animated film, “Despicable Me.”

The varsity boys soccer team won the competition for the third year in a row, beating the varsity football team, second place, and JV soccer team, third, in the A division final.

The nonprofit Orion Art Center hosts the Dragon on the Lake festival each August to raise funds to support its operations and give back to the community. Online: orionartcenter.org.